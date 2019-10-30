Jos – Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau says President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at Supreme Court has cleared the path for him to take Nigeria to the next level without distractions.



Supreme Court

Lalong in a statement on Wednesday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Macham, said the judgement was an affirmation of the people’s mandate.



The governor said that the news of the Supreme Court verdict did not come as a surprise.

He said that the President had massive support during the 2019 election from Nigerians of diverse backgrounds.