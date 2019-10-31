The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Supreme Court as a justification of the peoples mandate at the general elections.

This is contained in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Jibrin Gwamna and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Thursday.

He said that Buhari’s victory at the election and in the courts were well deserved while calling on Nigerians to rally round the president to succeed.

“I want to felicitate with Nigerians who voted massively for President Buhari during the election.

“It is again a victory for democracy. I enjoin all citizens to rally round the president through prayers and support to enable him deliver on his campaign promises for the benefit of all,” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi also hailed the judiciary for restoring hope of the majority of Nigerians by delivering judgments that reflected the aspirations of the people.

He said that the Nigerian project is a collective responsibility, hence the need for all to keep away their differences and come together for a common goal and build the country.

The speaker further called on the people of the state and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live peacefully and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

(NAN)