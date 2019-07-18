Our Reporter

The Supreme Court says two of its panels would be on duty during this year’s annual vacation that marks the 2018/2019 legal year.

In a rather terse statement made available to Daily Times, the highest court in Nigeria said took the decision due to the numerous appeals on election related matters that have been streaming to the Court since the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The statement said the annual vacation will commence on Monday 22nd July, 2019, but the Court has constituted two panels that will be sitting even during the holiday period in order to see that all election related matters are dealt with.

It added that in view of the development, all parties involved in the affected litigations would be contacted through hearing notices.