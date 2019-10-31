Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday said that the Supreme Court ruling against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar was ‘daylight robbery in the history of Nigeria.”

Supreme Court

Frank described the ruling of the Supreme Court as not only the “worst but a daylight robbery in the history of Nigeria.”

In a statement he personally signed, the former APC chieftain, while stating that the ruling was a “show of shame by the judiciary,” stressed that “It is an embarrassment and a total show of shame as other countries will be laughing at our judiciary.”

He warned that those beneficiaries who were hailing the outcome of the apex court’s judgment should be careful not to fall victims in the near future.

He insisted that Atiku will remain a true hero of democracy in Nigeria despite the ruling.

The statement reads: “It was a well-scripted drama. The evil agenda was perfected before General Buhari left the country in pretence. It was a collaboration between the presidency and the Supreme Court. Most Nigerians were shock at the speed at which the panel dismissed the case because the judgement came as a surprise to them.

“Nigerians will recall that I exposed the handpicked names of the panel members two days before Justice Tanko made it public. But surprisingly and shamelessly, the anti-democratic forces, despite the exposure still went ahead with the handpicked list. They have sold their consciences to the devil.

“The current apex court has taken the country far backward in the justice administration and it will take the mercy of God for all the actors in this sham to escape the hottest part of hell.

“This is a judgement that posterity will never forgive all those who sat on it and allowed themselves to be compromised. All those who allowed themselves to be used shall fully received their reward.

“It will be on record that certain Justices had the opportunity to right the wrong but decided otherwise.”

“It is not all about Atiku Abubakar, he can not go hungry. It is about the future of young Nigerians. If Nigerians will continue to seat back and refuse to fight for their rights, the obvious hunger, poverty, insecurity, unemployment, incompetence hands in government and all other problems facing the country will not voluntarily disappear,” Frank warned.

He said also that “all democratic institutions like National Assembly, Judiciary and others built by former leaders have been destroyed under the current administration of General Muhammadu Buhari.”