Supreme court judgement testimony of rule of law says Zamfara Deputy governor

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Malam Ibrahim Wakkala who is the deputy governor in the outgoing government of Gov. Yari in Zamfara Stste has described the supreme court judgement which nullified all elections won by the he All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election in the state as great testimony of respect for rule of law.

The deputy governor commended the judiciary for ensuring that justice prevailed at the end in the political crisis of the state.

According to a statement issued by Mallam Yusuf, Director Press Affairs, Wakkala hail the stressing it was a victory for the people of Zamfara State

Wakkala, a member of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s faction of the APC described the supreme court verdict which declared PDP as winner of the last election as a welcome development, saying it would bring lasting solution to insecurity challenges in the state.

He congratulated Hon. Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party and urged him to carry Zamfara people along for the development of the state.

“I Malam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, I want to congratulate his Excellency Hon. Bello Matawalle for his victory as elected governor of Zamfara state under PDP by the supreme court, may Allah guide him to develop the state” the statement concluded.