Supreme Court judgement is injustice to APC, says Oshiomhole

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday, described as injustice the Supreme Court judgement, which upturned the party’s electoral victory in Zamfara State on grounds of technicality.

He made this observation while speaking with journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

Oshiomhole stressed that the Supreme Court ruling amounted to imposing total strangers on the people of Zamfara State, adding that the right thing the court should have done, is to call for a repeat of the elections if the party breached the electoral laws.

However, the APC national chairman stated that since it is impossible for the party to appeal the Supreme Court ruling, the party will take its case God.

Commenting on the votes cast for the APC at the elections which the apex court described as wasted votes, Oshiomhole recalled that at the time the votes were cast, a high court had ruled that the party’s candidates were validly nominated.

“There is something I learnt from Lord Denning, a famous British Supreme Court justice that the law has to be interpreted taken into account the intention of the lawmakers and try to deliver justice in its purest form.

“So, there is no justice when on grounds of technicalities, you impose on the people of Zamfara State, not just a man or a woman, but a whole party candidates from governor to Senate and others that they didn’t elect.

“If the court thought we were wrong, justice would have demanded that we repeat, but you cannot use technicalities because we are in a democracy.

“There is nothing democratic when the court imposes strangers to govern a people, but we understand that after the Supreme Court, we can only take our case to the court of God, to that extent we must obey the court,” he said.

He further maintained that what the APC got in Zamfara State was a judgement that didn’t translate to justice, considering the way the people of the state voted for the party and its candidates and refused to comment when asked if the party was considering imposing sanctions party members who took went to court.