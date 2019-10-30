Osogbo – Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Supreme Court, describing it as a ‘sweet one’.

Oyetola stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The governor said that the Judgement of the Supreme court had finally settled the legal battle over the 2019 presidential election.

According to the governor, lovers of democracy must commend the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through its sound judgments.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Osun State, I congratulate our President, Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

“With this judgement, it is my hope that the verdict has put to an end the needless bickering, distractions and provocation that greeted the 2019 presidential election.

“I congratulate the leadership and all members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on this victory,” Oyetola said.