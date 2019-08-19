The Supreme Court on Monday struck out a motion brought by Oyekunle Gbenga challenging the veracity of the House of Representative elect, Rep. Tijani Ismaila, to contest the last general elections and therefore, reserved judgment.

Rep. Ismaila is representing Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal constituency of Kwara state.

Justice Musa Muhammad, in a lead judgment said that “the motion of this appeal is struck out and judgment hereby reserved.”

Oyekunle’s counsel had argued that he was first declared the winner of the primary election before his name was replaced with that of Tijani, by their party the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lower courts had struck out the case on the basis that originating summons filed by the appellant was filed outside the 14 days as prescribed by law.

Also joined in the suit were the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oyekunle had approached the court through originating summons seeking several orders and determination over the matter.

Among the prayers sought by Oyekunle was a declaration that he is the duly elected flag bearer of the APC for the February 2019 primary having polled the majority votes and was to be declared winner before his name was substituted.