Supporters jubilate as Obaseki win Oredo, Egor LGA

Governor Godwin Obaseki kept the streets of Benin City awake last night with celebrations after his victory at the polling units in Oredo and Egor local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: PDP’s Obaseki records more votes

As soon as the results were announced, supporters blocked parts of Oba Market Road smoking, drinking and chanting victory songs, Daily Times understands.

Results from Ward Two unit one in Oredo showed that PDP scored 121 votes against APC’s 50, while in unit two, PDP clinched 109 votes and APC 40.

At Ward One, Unit five Oredo, APC 97 and PDP 239; in Unit 3, PDP had 118, APC 37; Unit 4: PDP 70, APC 37; and Unit 10: APC 38, PDP 155.

At George Idah Model College which houses Ward two, units three, four and five, PDP also clinched major votes cast. For Unit 5, PDP clinched 225 votes and APC 80 votes. At Unit 4, APC had 103 votes and PDP 356 votes, while in Unit 3, APC got 21 and PDP 101 votes.

Also, at Oredo Ward Four, Unit 19, APC scored 62 and PDP 184 votes; in Unit 20, APC 33 and PDP 53; Unit 21 APC had 65 and PDP 70 votes; in Unit 22, APC had 32 and PDP 101 while in Unit 25, APC got 50 and PDP 94 votes.

At Ward 11, IMAGUERO College, Sapele Road, which houses four polling units, PDP scored 95 and APC 64 in Unit 1; PDP 104 and APC 45 (Unit 2); PDP 76, APC 56 (Unit 3) and PDP 89, APC 48 (Unit 4).

Similarly, the results from Egor and Ikpoba Okha, which plus Oredo make up the Benin metropolis and considered stronghold of Obaseki favoured the PDP.

However, statistics available on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) results website indicated that only 1,343 results out of the total 2,627 expected from polling units had been uploaded at about 9pm, an indication that available results were not enough to determine possible winner of the election.