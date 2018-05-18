Supporters buy form for Plateau APC Chairman ahead of congress

A group known as Vote Latep Again (VOLA), on Thursday presented a nomination form for the Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Hon. Latep Dabang and urged him to re-contest in the Chairmanship election coming up on Saturday.

Speaking at the presentation of the nomination form, convener of the occasion, Mr. Timchang Ndam who spoke at the occasion, said Latep has done well and deserves to continue as chairman of APC in Plateau.

He said: “ Latep has been tested and trusted and he’s the best man to lead the party at this material time”.

He said Latep Dabang has the experience, maturity and all that is required to move the party forward

He appealed to all youths in the State to continue to support Latep Dabang and the APC at all times.

Responding, Dabang who spoke after receiving the nomination form said the youths have challenged him to do more for the party.

In his words, “you have challenged me not to give up and not to be distracted by opponents”.

He said he is determined to take the party to greater heights and called on the Youths to continue to support the party at all time.