Support Nigeria’s aspiration, roadmap on becoming Africa ICT destination hub, Heritage Bank tasks Lab start-ups

Joy Obakeye

Heritage Bank Plc has charged applicants of HB Lab start-ups to support Nigeria’s aspiration and roadmap to becoming a leading Information Communication Technology (ICT) Hub in Africa.

Executive Director of the bank, Jude Monye disclosed this at the launch of the maiden edition of the new innovation-driven concept, HB LAB yesterday, in Lagos.

Monye commended the 10 teams of contestants who made it to the LAB, whilst charging them to replicate Rwanda’s ICT digital tech system feats.

He, however, canvassed for indigenous production of advanced technological systems, as against leaving the core job in the hands of foreigners.

Addressing the applicants, Monye said, as usual, the financial powerhouse is known for supporting and sponsoring investment ideas that have the potency of challenging the status quo with the motive of impacting positively on the critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

According to him, the management of Heritage Bank is always seeking viable business ideas that could complement the fiscal policies of the government with the ultimate aim of growing and developing the aggregate economy.

“At Heritage Bank, we help aspiring entrepreneurs to create, preserve and transfer wealth. What we are gathered here for today, is another moment of innovation-driven concept that is expected to provide startup enterprises with enabling environment, resources and support required to innovate and accelerate impactful solutions for the economic development drives,” he said.

For this maiden edition, Monye explained that Heritage Bank has ceded the professional handling of the 12-week competition to a consultancy firm…..According to him, this was done to allow for professionalism, fair-play and objectivity.

He further stated that his management was not really particular about any sector of the economy, as the winner could emerge from any industry as long as his proposal is strong enough to impact positively on the various sectors.

His words: “We are not zeroing in on any particular idea or industry; we are more interested in the result achievable in different sectors.”

The application portal https://www.hblabs.com.ng/ which was launched on the 31st January 2019 closed on the 14th February 2019.

About 154 applicants who applied were reviewed 30 who made above average score and grouped into 10 Teams, whilst at the end of the 12 weeks programme will produce the best Tech start-up as a Team.