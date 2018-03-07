Super international travels lunches online website

Super International Travels Limited has successfully launched its website online platform called Wesabitravel.com for the seamless booking and information of flights by air travellers.

Intending passengers are expected to go to www.wesabitravel.com website where they can make reservations for hotels, pick up taxi, flights, make payments, book on hold and more.

The launch witnessed a large turnout of dignitaries, Nigeria’s ambassadors to different countries, representatives of foreign airlines, banks,the diplomatic corps, tourism experts, travel agents and the media spiced up with music from Nigerian renowned saxophonist, Yemi Sax at the Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja.

In her opening address, the Managing Director, Super International Travels Limited, Mrs. Mobisola Sobayo said with just a click on the website, anybody can get the best experience ever as the website gives visitors no stress in getting information, the best connecting flights, best fares, transfers, arrange travels plans, pick your choice of travel and much more.

She explained that Wesabitravel.com,” will arrange your flights for you tell you the best fares, the cheapest fares, whether firs or economy class, book hotels and tour, transfers from one point to another”.

” you do not need to call Super travels to be attended to, you do not need to call on phone to give you connection, all you need to do, is to log on to pick the city of your choice”.

According to her, “e- commerce and e-travel has to come stay in the world, at the beginning we thought it was a joke,we never gave attention to e-travels and e-commerce in totality, e-commerce is a do it yourself (DIY), one-stop, one-shop”

She said Super Travels had been in existence in the last 35 years started by Late Johnson Omosanya the foremost Managing Director of Super Travels and back then it was a group of companies.

While appreciating all present, Mrs. Sobayo noted that, the launch of Wesabitravel was a step forward in the life of Super Travels and “continue to do more at any given time, at anytime, we will always be there for you, whether in the air, in the sea, above the air, underneath the water, any where, the slogan of Wesabitravel is Is abi am, I fit do am when it comes to travel, its our passion, we do not know any other trade, our trade is travels, travels and travels and we sabi do am well, well, anywhere you go, go on we Wesabitravel”.

Declaring the event open, Chairman, Super Travels International, Chief Adejare Sobayo assured that the website was manned by experienced and competent people and properly managed.

He promised that,’We sabi, will serve you better, it is about the world best practices in travel network, we will stick to this, we will use it for the benefit of everybody. Wesabitravel will not just benefit Super Travels but will benefit the whole aviation industry”.

Guests at the event who spoke on the new innovation by Super Travels poured encomium on Mrs. Sobayo for her commitment, integrity and transparency in handling her clients spanning many years.

Chairman Seplat Petroluem Limited,Dr. ABC Orjiako applauded the selfless service of the travel company to their clients regardless of time of the day or week, especially commending Mrs. Sobayo

“Let me say God has blessed Chief and Mrs Sobayo in so many ways, the reason that this company has survived these many years is because it’s been built on very many aspects of accountability,integrity, loyalty to clients, customer service with every humility”.

He added,”I would like to say that every in he of the way Super Travels has been providing the services that we need, I congratulate Mrs Sobayo and her team and pray for this is the many beginning of many more things that will happen on your way to be successful”.

A retired permanent Secretary, Foreign Affairs, Sheni Danjuma said,”I want to congratulate Super travels, I think this is a great development, the company is built on transparency and integrity. Mrs Sobayo has established and distinguished herself, she is a humble,God fearing woman, she is committed to her customers”

Super Travels International owners and manager of Wesabitravel.com has two offices in Lagos and one in Abuja, has the slogan, ultimate in agency and we sabi am well, well.

Super International Travel Limited has carved a niche for itself in the industry and has received several awards in the sector as top sellers for leading international airlines like British Airways, KLM, Emirates, Delta, Etihad, Virgin Atlantic amongst other carriers. Is an active and an accredited agent by IATA in the Tourism Space.