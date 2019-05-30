Super Falcons to play Slovakia in friendly June 2

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face Slovakia in a pre-tournament friendly on Sunday June 2 ahead of the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals starting next week Friday in France. It will be the second time both teams are meeting this year.

Super Falcons and Slovakia clashed on 1st March 2019 at the Cyprus Women’s Cup. The nine –time African champions won the seven-goal thriller against the Slovakians, with goals from midfielder Rita Chikwelu (a brace), defender Osinachi Ohale and forward Anam Imo.

Sunday’s game comes up five days after the Falcons travelled to Hungary to defeat Hungarian top division team Haladas Viktoria 5-1 on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons will fly to France next Tuesday ahead of their first match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup against Norway in Reims on Saturday, 8th June