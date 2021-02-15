Super Falcons land in Turkey for invitation tourney ...Oparanozie axed, unperturbed — Daily Times Nigeria

Nigeria’s women’s national team, the Super Falcons are already in Istanbul, Turkey for the Turkey Invitational tournament that will run from Monday 15-24 in Turkey. The tournament will serve as a tune-up for the team ahead of a busy qualifier season in the coming weeks.

As usual multiple African Player o the Year and Barcelona of Spain women’s team star, Asisat Oshoala highlights the 25 women team that made the trip to Turkey. She is expected as usual to be the mainstay of the team at the tournament.

However, another top star of the team, Desire Oparanozie who plies her trade in Sweden was left out of the team for alleged indiscipline in the past but NFF officials kept sealed lips over the reason she was not called up despite her current blistering form.

The player herself has come out to say she was not surprised at her non-invitation and will concentrate on her professional career and hope for a better future. Some NFF officials are however quick to say the striker still has a bright future with Falcons and will be included in future games.