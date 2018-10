Super Eagles whip Libya, Ighalo gets hat trick

A hat trick from Odion Ighalo and one goal from Samuel Kalu gave Nigeria’s Super Eagles a 4-0 win over Libya in a 2019 AFCON Qualifier in Uyo.

The victory moved the Eagles into second place in Group E, behind leaders South Africa.

The Eagles now have six points from three matches, one point behind South Africa who earlier in the day mauled visiting Seychelles in Johannesburg 6-0.