Super Eagles top AFCON Group E after second straight win over Libya

Super Eagles have shot to the top of 2019 AFCON qualifying group after they beat Libya 3-2 in Sfax, Tunisia, tonight with Odion Ighalo netting a brace after his hat-trick on Saturday in Uyo.

They now have nine points from four matches, a point ahead of second-placed South Africa.

Both teams clash in Johannesburg on November 16.

Libya are third on four points with Seychelles recording a point.

The Eagles cruised in the first half an hour and were rewarded with two early goals, but they somehow got their foot off the throttle and were punished for the Libyans to get back into the game with a goal.

That goal gave them more self-belief to make the end of the first half more of a contest.

Nigeria went in front in the 14th minute, when Ahmed Musa got through to Odion Ighalo to finish off.

Ahmed Musa doubled the Eagles lead in the 17th minute, when he was set up by Ighalo and he had to do a little more to go through the Libyan defence before he got his goal.

However, Libya pulled a goal in the 35th minute when Leon Balogun failed to cut off the danger and Mohamed Zeibiaa headed into the net.

Libya drew level through Ahmed Ben Ali late in th second half, before Ighalo scored out of nothing in the 81st minute to restore the Eagles lead and seal an important road win for Nigeria.

He has now scored six goals to lead the goals charts in the AFCON qualifiers.