Super Eagles, others assured tight security amid Mohammed Morsi’s death

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Organisers of the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off on Friday in Egypt have assured all the participating teams including the Super Eagles of maximum security in the wake of the death of former President, Mohammed Morsi.

The organisers have promised to beef up all the six venues that will host matches throughout the tournament. which also be extended to the hotels where the respective teams will be accommodated.

A source within the African Confederation of Football told AFP, “no reason” that the tournament would be cancelled or postponed as a result of Morsi’s sudden death on Monday.

Matches will be played in Cairo, Air Defense, Al Salam, Alexandria, Suez and Ismailia stadiums. The Cairo Stadium will host the opening and final matches.

For the Eagles, they will play all their group matches in Alexandria which begins on June 22 against Burundi.

Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president was overthrown after a turbulent year in power. He collapsed and “died as he attended a hearing” over alleged collaboration with foreign powers and militant groups, the prosecutor general’s office said.

He was buried on Tuesday in Cairo.