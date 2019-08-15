Governor Emeka Ihedioha has appointed Kanu Nwankwo as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports.

In a statement issued by Aic Akwarandu Akwarandu, special assistant to the governor on new media on thursday, Papilo, as fondly called was confirmed.

“In this new role, the Nigeria World Cup skipper will assist the Ihedioha administration on rebuilding the sports sector in Imo State”, it said.

The founder of Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF), retired soccer star who won the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup and an Olympic Gold Medal and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has saved hundreds of lives.