Singaporean Jansen Foo has been appointed as referee for the highly anticipated international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil billed to hold at the Singapore National Stadium, on October 13.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed Foo’s appointment on their official website on Wednesday.

Foo, 35, will be assisted by compatriots Abdul Hannan (assistant referee 1), Ong Chai Lee (assistant referee 2) and G. Letchman (fourth official).

The game will be biggest for Foo who became an international referee in 2014, but has never officiated a FIFA organized game.

It is the first clash between both countries since five –time world champions Brazil hit the Super Eagles 3-0 in a friendly game at the National Stadium, Abuja in June 2003.

The game will kick-off at 8pm local time (1pm Nigerian time).