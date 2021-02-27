Super 7 health benefits of Garlic you don’t know — Daily Times Nigeria

By Mutiat Alli

Garlic is a wonderful seasoning to add aroma, taste, and added nutrition to your dishes.

We often recommend using raw chopped or pressed garlic in many of our dishes to take advantage of the benefits derived from garlic.

However, if you cannot tolerate raw garlic, you can add chopped garlic to foods while they are cooking. It is best to add it towards the end of the cooking process to retain the maximum amount of flavor and nutrition.

Garlic is well known as a natural health remedy that has long been used to treat various ailments. It is extremely easy to source in most countries and can be consumed cooked or fresh. It is most easily included in your food or can be eaten on its own.

You don’t need to limit yourself to fresh garlic either. Garlic powder or dried garlic flakes are just as effective and super easy to keep in the cupboard for everyday use.

It is recommended that adults consume no more than one clove two or three times a day and that children have one quarter to one half a clove, once or twice a day.

Listed below are super 7 reasons why you should include garlic in your everyday diet.

Garlic helps purify the blood

Tired of covering up those zits with concealer every morning? It’s time to tackle the root cause of acne by purifying your blood from inside to get healthy skin on the outside. Take two cloves of raw garlic with some warm water every day, early in the morning and consume a lot of water the entire day.

If you’re looking to shed some pounds, squeeze the juice of half a lemon in a glass of Luke warm water and have it with 2 cloves of garlic in the mornings. Garlic will help to cleanse your system and flush out toxins.

Garlic cures cold and flu

Garlic is going to provide you relief from that stubborn cold and flu (yes, they absolutely love you and never want to leave).

Taking 2-3 cloves of raw or cooked garlic a day or sipping some garlic tea (with a touch of honey or ginger to lift up the taste) is not only going to relieve a stuffed nose and cure the cold but also build your immunity against these frequent visitors over time.

According to Dr. Shikha Sharma, Delhi-based Health and Wellness Expert, and founder of Nutri-health says,” One of the earliest uses of garlic was by meat-eaters because it was believed that meat could cause infection which garlic could fight off from the body.

More commonly used by laborers who are exposed to infections and disease-friendly environments till recently, its plethora of health benefits has made white-collar workers also take to it.”

She added, “Garlic can be added to hot stews, broths and soups to fight sinusitis, cold and flu. And garlic is best had in its raw state.”

Garlic Prevents Heart Disease

Consuming garlic on a daily basis (in food or raw) helps to lower cholesterol levels because of the anti-oxidant properties of Allicin. It is also immensely beneficial to regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

It is essential to remember that the sulphur-containing compound Allicin tends to lose its medicinal properties when garlic is cooked whole. It is imperative to consume garlic craw or semi-cooked to derive any of its benefits.

Garlic fights Anti-bacterial and Anti-parasitic

Garlic is one of the best kept medicinal treasures of the past era – it has been used as an antibiotic to treat bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections for the last 7,000 years. Studies suggest diluted garlic extract helps children with tapeworm infections.

READ ALSO: Garlic, salt water will not protect against coronavirus- WHO

A garlic-based mouthwash may not sound like fresh, minty breath but a very small quantity of its extracts is sufficient to ward off cavity-causing bacteria.

Garlic prevents Cancer

Several studies have indicated an association between daily consumption of garlic and prevention of stomach and colorectal cancers. It is said to strengthen the immunity of the body against cancer.

Garlic beautifies your hair and skin

The invigorating properties of garlic protect the skin from the effect of free radicals and slow down the depletion of collagen which leads to loss of elasticity in aging skin.

Applied topically, garlic does wonders to skin infected with fungal infections and provides relief from skin ailments like eczema. It is also an effective remedy for fungal infections like athlete’s foot and ringworms.

All of us know about the wonders of onion for hair but its brother, garlic is no less of a hero for your thinning mane. Well, its surprise time. Rubbing crushed garlic extract on your scalp or massaging with garlic-infused oil is known to prevent and even reverse hair loss.

Garlic can be used to remove Splinters

Many of garlic’s astounding uses were forgotten in the folds of time but users and believers still vouch for the lesser-known benefits. One of them is against stubborn splinters. Place a piece of cut garlic over the splinter cut and cover with a bandage- and voila! Bye-bye splinter.

Caution

· Asthma patients should not consume garlic as it may have side-effects.

· Garlic should be avoided before surgeries or medical operations.

· Do not consume more than 2-3 garlic cloves in a day without consulting a doctor.