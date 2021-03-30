Sunshine Stars players embark on peace protest — Daily Times Nigeria

Players and officials of Sunshine Stars this Tuesday took to the streets of Akure, the Ondo state capital to protest the poor handling of the team by the state government.

They are also protesting the non-payment of salary running into 7 months, matches bonuses and alleged move by the state government to sell the club.

The protest grounded commercial activities in Akure as the protesters marched from the Ondo state Sports complex to the governor’s office to register their grievances.

Fans of the Owena whales blamed the poor morale as one of the reasons the team have not won any of their last six matches in the Nigeria professional Football League.