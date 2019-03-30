Sunkanmi preaches hope in new songs ‘Never Finish’

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mutiat Alli

Known for her distinctive style of music, Olasunkanmi Rehanat Alonge better known by the stage name ‘Sunkanmi’ is sure not resting on her onion as she officially releases her first single for the year 2019 titled ‘Never Finish’.

Produced by Calis the Karpenta and Mixed&Mastered by Maccai; Sunkanmi in this new music preaches hope to her fellow female gender in the competitive entertainment industry to never give up at no point in their career musically.

Her new music ‘Never Finish’ is however influenced by Afro beat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti and is currently enjoying massive airplay at the moment on radio stations across the states.

In her words Sunkanmi disclosed that with ‘Never Finish’ she urges females in the entertainment industry to stand their ground, keep their head up high and never think of giving up at any point.

Sunkanmi is a multi award winning afropop artiste who has featured big acts in the Nigerian music industry that includes YBNL Olamide in ‘For Body’, CDQ in ‘ Marry Joana’.

Not relenting, the talented songstress followed up with more singles that includes ‘ Follow you go’, everywhere and You amongst others.

Sunkanmi is however a graduate of Geophysics from Olabisi Onabanjo University and draws her musical inspiration from happenings around her and music legends both home and abroad.

As part of her 2019 aim, Sunkanmi is currently working on putting out positive songs and more collaboration.