Sunderland have confirmed former Bolton and Bradford boss Phil Parkinson as their new manager on a deal until 2022.

The 51-year-old replaces Jack Ross, who was sacked by the Black Cats on 8 October after winning five of their first 11 League One games this term.

Parkinson spent three years in charge of Bolton, winning promotion to the Championship in his first season.

He resigned as manager in August, with Wanderers bottom of the third tier after being deducted 12 points.

“It is both a privilege and immense responsibility to be appointed manager of this great club,” Parkinson said.

“This is a good squad of players, and I relish the challenge of working with them to achieve our goal of promotion from League One.”

Before his initial success with Bolton, Parkinson took Colchester up to the Championship and guided fourth-tier Bradford to the League Cup final in 2013 before getting them promoted.

He is joined at the Stadium of Light by assistant Steve Parkin, with his first game in charge on Saturday against Wycombe, whose manager Gareth Ainsworth, it was reported, was also approached by Sunderland over thejob.

“During a rigorous recruitment process, it gradually became clear that he was the prime candidate to take the club forward,” said Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald, who is in discussions over a takeover or fresh investment into the club.