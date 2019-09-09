Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar on Monday enjoined religious and political leaders to join hands with the government in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The sultan gave the advice in Akure during a courtesy visit to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state,

Sultan Abubakar was in Akure for the 2019 Ulefunta festival, which marks the end of the annual leave of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

He decried the upsurge of criminality in the country and called on Nigerians to come together to fight the menace.

According to him, as a traditional ruler, he is always ready to offer advice to fellow religious and traditional leaders.

“We must always speak the truth to you, that is what we have always done, and we will continue to speak the truth always,” he said.

The monarch called for religious tolerance between Christians and Muslims across the country.

Earlier, Gov. Akeredolu urged Nigerians to start seeing one another as one regardless of ethnic, political or religious background.

The governor said that Ondo state has been in good relations with other tribes residing within the state, adding that the situation would continue to be so.

” I am sure we will all embrace ourselves as one again; religion should not divide us. Hausa and Fulani have lived with us together for a very long time.

“On the issue of security, the problem is not those living with us, but the strangers. Those living with us are peaceful. The unity of Nigeria for us here, is non-negotiable,” he said.