Motolani Oseni, Lagos

Public health experts have called for increased mental awareness and education to help reduce rising cases of depression and suicide in Nigeria.

They made the call while speaking across various platforms on recent suicide cases in Nigeria and suggesting actions to reduce future occurrence.

A global health advocate, Dr. Chinomso Egemba, who works with Avon Medical Practice in his latest opinion piece titled: “Protecting Nigerians from Dichlorvos, how about protecting mental health,” identified depression as a major cause of suicide.

Dr. Egemba described depression as a medical condition and a psychological state of unhappiness or low morale, which lasts longer than several weeks. It may include ideation of self-inflicted injury or in extreme cases, suicide.

According to Dr. Egemba, depression is usually caused by a decrease in the level of serotonin, a chemical in the brain which serves as a contributor to feelings of well-being and happiness in humans. She therefore, advocated for increased awareness and education on mental health from the government and the private sector.

“We have to call on the bodies responsible which include the government to increase the level of mental health awareness in Nigeria and set up toll-free lines and counselling centres across the nation so that people battling depression can call or visit for help,” Egemba advised.

In her remarks on another health programme, another expert, Dr. Chioma Nwakanma, a public health advocate and digital media strategist, during a recent interview on Eko Fm, Lagos said common health problems such as depression and anxiety affect one in four people and may not be easy to detect.

“Many people still find it very difficult to discuss issues of depression and mental health. That may mean that many people keep their feelings about having a mental health problem a secret, even from family and friends,” Nwakanma lamented.

However, as a means for recourse, Nwakanma called for increased care from friends and family members of susceptible persons who may be having depression or any other mental health problem.

“These are times to support each other and help those who are not coping well to get the needed help. Family members must be deliberate in monitoring each other, to pick up unusual behaviour or attitude, which may be signs of depression and quickly call them out to medical attention.

In all, more care should be given to people who are showing signs of emotional trauma or depression,” she stated.