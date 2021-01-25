Sue for dialogue in handling Ogoni issues, group appeal to FG

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A group under the aegis of Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), has advised the federal government to pursue dialogue rather than confrontation in handling issues concerning the Ogoni people.

OLI said the oil communities have seen untold hardship right from the time of Ken Saro Wiwa, hence the people are agitating for their right, paving way however, for dialogue as the only way to a peaceful resolution.

The group stated this on Monday in a statement sent to our correspondent, appealing to the federal government to apply wisdom and pay attention to the yearnings of the people.

The statement signed by the President of the group, Dr. Douglas Fabeke, reminded the government that the cry and agitating of late Ken Saro Wiwa, has still not been met, wondering how a government who has taking so much from the oil communities keep deaf ears to their plights.

Fabeke also indicted Shell Petroleum for various degree of injustice done to the people of Ogoni saying; “The best solution to the Ogoni crises and agitation is to adopt all recommendations in the Ogoni Bill of Rights, which the organization is committed to achieve.

“I was disappointed when I visited communities of K-Dere and Bomu which hosted various oil wells and yet the areas are still underdeveloped. This is disheartening that even after the death of Ken Saro Wiwa and eight others, nothing has changed in Ogoniland”, Fabeke said.

While assuring the Ogoni people of sustained engagement with the relevant authorities to ensure adequate compensation for damages done to the land, Fabeke call on all stakeholders to join hands with OLI for the actualisation of the Ogoni struggle.