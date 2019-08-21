The leader of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, has been sworn in, on Wednesday, as leader of the newly established sovereign council.Burhan will lead a group of six civilians and four other military officers as part of a planned 39-month long transition to democracy.



Under the agreement, Gen Burhan will also be in charge of the Sovereign Council, which replaces the TMC, for the first 21 months; a civilian will then take over until elections in 2022.



Other 10 members of the council were also sworn in today and there will also be a prime minister and cabinet.

In addition, respected economist Abdalla Hamdok, who was nominated by civilian protest leaders as prime minister, is due to be sworn in.



The ministers of defence and interior, who will be part of a cabinet, will be chosen by the military.



Reacting to this development, Dr Mohanad Hamid, a spokesman for the umbrella opposition group, the Sudanese Professionals Association, said that the deal was not perfect but was an important step.



“We are positive that we are together as Sudanese, a government and people that will together push forward to improve the level of our economy, improve the level of our health system and our education,” he added.



Gen Mohamed Hamdan “Hemeti” Dagolo, the second in command in the TMC, has pledged to abide by the terms of the deal.