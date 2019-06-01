Subscribers look forward to next phase as StarTimes promotion ends

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Joy Obakeye

StarTimes have announced the completion of its Easter 2019 promotion which lasted for more than a month, rewarding subscribers across the country with a bouquet upgrade.

Announcing the end of the campaign, the Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun said in a statement that the company was satisfied with the positive response it got from subscribers who participated in the promotion.

According to him, the subscribers who took advantage of the promotion are very happy about the initiative which gave a higher bouquet once payment was made for 2 months on their existing bouquet.

“We are all about giving at StarTimes, we give way more for a lot less. Our subscribers can testify to the fact the all our promotions are beneficial to them. In the coming days, we will launch another promotion which will see more value given to our subscribers.”

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 20 million users through DTT, DTH and online streaming platforms with 480 authorized channels.