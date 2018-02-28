Subscribers to enjoy flexible payment plan on new housing project

Homework Development and Properties Limited has assured subscribers of its new project called Dunvale Court, located in Lekki, Lagos, of flexible payment plan.

The effort with supports affordable housing policy of the firm and the federal government, the real estate firm, has announced a stress free payment plan which is styled to benefit all subscribers.

Homework has made remarkable progress in resolving housing deficit through its products located at Banana Island, Lekki phase 1, Elegushi, Chevron Drive where it has clusters of small gated communities of terraces, maisonettes and semi-detached duplexes

Mr Jide Adekola, director, Homework Development and Properties Limited, explained that the payment plan is part of the measures taken by company to provide housing to subscribers and also at resolving the deficit in the country.

He said Dunvale Court is Homework’s mini estates with of 4No 4 bedroom semi-detached units; 19 No 4 bedroom terrace units; and 12 No 3 Bedroom terrace units. The estate also consists of a cluster of 8 No 2 bedroom flats and 8 No 1bedroom/ studio flats with dedicated car parking lots per unit.

Subscribers, he said could make 40 percent advance payment with the balance spread over 12 months.

The off-plan sale for the 1 bedroom apartments is N15,000,000; N25,000,000 for 2 bedroom flats; N38,000,000 for 3 bedroom terraces, while the 4 bedroom terrace is being sold at N48,000,000 all off plan.

Dunvale Court which is currently ongoing and up for sale off plan, would feature innovative architectural designs.

According to Adekola, the mini estates will be secured with a three-gate security point, close circuit television surveillance to boost security, treated water and a minimum of 18 hours guaranteed power supply.

It will be spacious, cozy and located on a land mass of over 7,133 square metres. It is tailored to cater for the upwardly-mobile family lifestyle fit for investment and features family-friendly facilities like a gym, garden, playground, swimming pool, central water supply and central sewage amongst others.

Stories by Bonny Amadi