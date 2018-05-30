Court sentenced Ex- Gov Nyame 14 years

Justice Adebukola Banjoko of an Abuja High Court in Gudu on Wednesday sentenced former Taraba State Governor Jolly Nyame to a total 14 years imprisonment for criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and gratification without an option of fine.

Nyame was found guilty on 27 count criminal charge and discharged and acquitted on 14 other criminal count charge and convicted accordingly.

In passing the sentence ,Justice Banjoko held that Nyame breached the trust imposed on him by the people of Taraba State who had on three separate occasions elected as the governor of the state.

Accordingly, she imposed a maximum 14 years imprisonment for criminal breach of trust, two years jail term for misappropriation , seven years jail term for gratifications and five years for obtaining property without appropriation.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

