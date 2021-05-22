Suarez strike to help Atletico Madrid clinch LaLiga crown

Atletico Madrid have won La Liga after a nail-biting finish to the season after a tense battle with Real Madrid on the final day of the campaign. Diego Simeone’s side went into their game against Valladolid two points ahead of their arch rivals.

Atletico have been the runaway leaders in La Liga for most of the season but a drop off in results at the turn of the year saw both Barcelona and Real close the gap.

Barcelona ultimately fell away after picking up just two points in three games, leaving Real as the only team who could stop Atletico on the final day of the season.

Both Madrid teams faced difficult matches though, suggesting there would still be some twists to come.

Atletico were facing Valladolid, who needed to win to give themselves a chance of avoiding relegation.

Meanwhile, Real took on Villareal who were battling for a Europa League spot.

And within two minutes of each other, both Real and Atletico found themselves a goal down midway through the first half.

Heading into the second half, Zinedine Zidane’s side would have known about the score for their rivals and it may well have given them a boost.

And they thought they had found a way back into the game when Karim Benzema found the net just before the hour mark.