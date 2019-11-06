Barcelona played without Luis Suarez due to injury when the Catalan giants continue their Champions League campaign against Slavia Prague.

Barcelona manager Enresto Valverde found a replacement for Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan suffered a calf injury against Levante at the weekend.

Suarez was forced off after just 41 minutes and replaced by youngster Carles Perez in the shock 3-1 defeat, with the 32-year-old expected to now be out for around three weeks.

Summer signing Antoine Griezmann should take over the central striker role, having previously operated out on the left wing when both Suarez and Lionel Messi are fit.

And Valverde could recall Ousmane Dembele to the starting line-up on the flank, although the Frenchman was left out of the squad entirely at the weekend.