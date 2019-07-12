Unknown persons reportedly attacked some students of the Plateau State University, Bokkos (PLASU) on Monday night 9 July, 2019 around 9:00pm.

According to reports, the attackers covered their faces with masks and tree leaves and are uspected to be fellow students.

The attackers were speaking in Tarok language, and were stopping people on the road, beating and collecting their phones. They will first ask you of your name and your tribe and if you are Tarok you are safe and if you are not Tarok you will be a victim. an eye witness said.