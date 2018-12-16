Students group to resist further invasion of A’Ibom Assembly

The National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students (NAAKISS) has said it would mobilize all her members across the country to resist any further invasion of the State House of Assembly. The body, which condemned the recent onslaught on the assembly by suspected hoodlums following the crisis between All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) lawmakers, said it was sad that Nigeria’s democracy was being threatened. Addressing a press conference at the weekend, NAAKISS President, Comrade Aniefiok Edet accused the APC-led federal government of plunging the country into what they describe as ‘a lawless society ‘. “The leadership of NAAKISS has condemned in the strongest term possible, the breach of the rule of law as perpetuated by the five constitutionally and lawfully sacked members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and the criminal partnership of the Nigeria Police Force which is seriously threatening the subsistent peace in the state. “There is every indication that the APC in the country are resolved to plunge Nigeria to a lawless society, as evidence in, the invasion of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and carting away of the mace by an APC senator”, he said. Edet denied the association’s endorsement of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere, adding that the said endorsement was “fraudulently” staged by some few persons acting as representatives. “The attention of the 6th legislative Assembly of the National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students (NAAKISS Worldwide) parliament has been drawn to the endorsement of the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the person of His Excellency Obong Nsima Ekere by five renegades acting on a fictitious and fraudulent platforms called Supreme Council of Chapter President of NAAKISS Worldwide. “There is nothing like Supreme Council of Chapter Presidents in the entire constitution of NAAKISS Worldwide, thus any purported decision of the said platform remains criminal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”, he added. Aniefiok, who stated that the constitution of the association, does not recognize the existence of supreme council of chapter president, said that the decision by the platform remains “null and void, and of no effect. The association which until now was divided into factions, headed by two separate Presidents: Comr. Aniefiok Edet and Comr. Usen Johnson witnessed the unification of the two heads, to move the association forward. Isaac Job, Uyo