Students beat lecturer in University of Abuja inside exam hall

Some lecturers choose to be naturally wicked to students most especially because of their position as lecturer.

Most students tend not to react out of fear in other not to fail or have carryover in such course if they are indentified by there martric number.

A certain lecturer in the University of Abuja during a three hours exam decided to stop the exam in forty-five minutes without any tangible reason which he followed up by trying to take their exam papers, the student adversely reacted first by having a terrible quarrel with him on why he should have allowed them to finish within the apportioned time allocated for the exam, the lecturer was stubborn and rejected their demands which resulted in the beating by the students, Daily Times gathered.

During the little conflict between the lecturer and the students, some students have to take there answer sheet from him and continued there exam.

lesson to learn from this, using your position or office to maltreat others because you are higher than them might one day call for an adverse negative effect on you, treat others the way you want them to treat you, that is why is called the golden rule