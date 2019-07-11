A Nigerian PhD student and father of two, Thomas Orhionsefe Ewansiha, was reportedly killed in Malaysian immigration custody, after being wrongly arrested by the country’s immigration officers.

The deceased had valid documents to justify his stay in Malaysia, but was arrested during a raid in Amapuri and was taken to a deportation camp in Jalan Duta where he reportedly died. The incident has led to a protest at the Nigerian embassy in Malaysia.

Daddy Showkey in his reaction to the incident, said a message he received revealed that this is not the first time authorities at the Nigerian Embassy have failed to act on the alleged continous violation of rights of Nigerians in Malaysia. He wrote;

This Message was sent from our people in leaving Malaysia, l hope they will listen , a Government that don’t listen to what is going on in his Country maybe They will listen to this,

Good day daddy please help publish this so the world can see what students are going through here in Malaysia imagine a PHD student with two kids died in immigration custody and this is not the first time and our Nigeria embassy here is acting mute

for there selfish reasons and interest please for the sake of other students and and Nigerians here in Malaysia please post thanks and God bless you pls