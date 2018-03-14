Strive for peace and holiness – MCN John Wesley Isingwu tells women, men

As members of John Wesley Church, Isingwu Okpuala in Umuahia North LGA joined other members of the church in Nigeria to celebrate this year’s Mothers’ Day, mothers, as well as their husbands were enjoined to strive for peace with their neigbhours so as to attain holiness and God’s favour.

Delivering the word of God to members of the church during the occasion which had its theme as “Strive for Peace and Holiness”, Evangelist Mrs. Elizabeth Amajo Mbakwe , said peace is important as people have the biblical injunction to look for it.

Reading from the books of Hebrew Chapter 12 verse 14, and Matthew Chapter 5 verse 9, informed the congregation that those who make peace will see God.

“You may be church goers, contribute or donate money to the church, belong to church meetings, have you made peace with your neighbor?”, she asked and disclosed that Jesus Christ is the head of peace, quoting Isaiah Chapter 9 verse 6.

“To be a child of God, you must receive Jesus Christ as your savior, no matter the number of years you have been church goers or contributing to church affairs.

“Not only enmity, but gossiping, backbiting, hatred will stop one to merit the favour of God, and anyone without peace will not see God”, she said.

Quoting Psalms Chapter 15, particularly verse 2, urged people to look for the peace and allow God to reign in his or her heart, “then back it up with holiness”, she preached.

According to her, “If men are given to the role of women, they will run”, regretting that most women lead their husbands into trouble by urging them to do one thing or the other stating “to avoid trouble that may bring hypertension and heart attack, and to live a healthy living, people should make peace”.

In his speech during the occasion, the chairman of the day, Mr. Okechukwu Nwabueze urged women to restrict themselves to the primary roles of women and respect their husbands for a “beautiful home”.

Speaking with Daily Times later, a member of the church, Mrs. Juliana Nwakanma urged women to take care of their families and look after their husbands and children and not to be women who feed the family through buying “mama put” and not cooking at home.

Rev. Innocent C. Ogbuabo, the presiding Reverend of the church conducted the service where prayers were offered for the family.

By Sunday Nwakanma – Umuahia