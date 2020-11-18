Strike: Why we have not had a Resolution with govt – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Calabar Zone, has opposed unguided utterances of some government officials saying it has contributed to the delay in its resolution with the Federal Government on the issues that led to the strike by Federal Universities. Daily Times report.

Dr Aniekan Brown, ASUU zonal coordinator said utterances by highly placed government officials were responsible for the disinterested attitude of the FG towards heeding to its demand

On Tuesday in Uyo, Brown spoke on behalf of the zone at a press conference saying that it was inappropriate of governments officials to delay the civil resolutions of the lingering issues .

“There is no doubt that you are aware of the recent vituperations from some highly placed individuals in government. For instance, the Minister of State for Education, in a blaze on a National Television rather on a disparaging note asked our members to join the farming

profession.

“He callously stated that any of our members who did not want his job should resign for others who are eager for the job.

“Such expressions are, the least to say: very unbecoming of someone employed to manage the education sector in our country, and insulting on the sensibilities of our members. The best the said Junior Minister could do is to apologize to our members and Nigerians.

“Another sad development is the threat from the Minister for Labor and Employment, which could best be explained in the context of

“hangover” of the military rule. He should be reminded that he is dealing with academics in a democracy. His role is that of a Conciliator, not an advocate for any group.

“In the same bracket is the Accountant General of the Federation, whose prevarications speak for the disposition to the concealment of

facts. That top Civil Service office has illegally, coercively, and deceitfully attempted to migrate our members into the IPPIS.

“A careful analysis of his expressions and actions on the unpaid salaries of our members would point to double-speaking and insensitivity to the plight of our members who are also bread winners in their respective families. Remember that we are presently in a depressed economy,” he stated.

The union explained that instead of the officials telling government the real issues, they were trying to divert government attention from the main issues at hand, adding that it was an indication of government’s intention to continue to shut the gates of universities in the country.

“From the foregoing, it is clear that Government has failed to satisfactorily address the issues. Here lies the testament that Government is determined to make the gates of our universities remain closed.

“Worsening the matter is the obnoxious corruption-infested IPPIS issue and the unfortunate/woeful and condemnatory expressions and actions of some opportunistic fellows in high places, who are driven by the forces of imperialism,” he added.