Strike: Consultation is still ongoing— ASUU President

Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU on Tuesday said the consultation is with members across the country and other critical stakeholders as consultation are ongoing regarding the union’s response to the government offer of last Friday. Daily Times reports.

In an interview with the president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, he explained what the members needed across the country.

“Consultation is still ongoing, we are still consulting. Those who will bring the results are still going about consulting, it is when they have finished consulting that they will collate and bring the report to us. People are in the field interacting with our members.

“We didn’t close our universities. ASUU didn’t close universities. ASUU members withdrew their services when the government decided to starve them and the government failed to review their condition of services.

“If the demands have been met you would have heard. What is happening now is to determine the extent to which the government is planning to meet the demand.”

Why he reacted to the reports that ASUU would soon call off the eight-month strike after a meeting with the Minister of Labor and Employment on Friday. He also said that it was not easy to suspend the ongoing strike as he does not have the sole power to do so.

He added that he was indifferent to all the government’s offers as the final decision rest with the members.

“I can’t say anything about the offers; we don’t say that to anybody. If I say anything on it, it will influence the opinions of our members, so let them do their assessment, we are just like messengers,” Ogunyemi said.