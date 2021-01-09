Street protest: Rights group calls for revocation of Sowore’s bail bond

By Doosuur Iwambe

The human rights group under the aegis of Coalition of African Human Rights Network, has called on the federal government to revoke the bail conditions earlier administered to the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore for engaging in fresh street protests.

In a statement made availble to journalists on saturday by its Nigeria’s Representative, Barr. (Mrs) Funke Ajibola and the Director, Public Affairs, Dr (Mrs) Fatima Hassan, the group stated that his participation in the street procession was done with the aim of inciting the public against constituted authorities.

The group appealed to the authorities to immediately revoke his bail condition but also have him face the law for his illegal action.

While commending the Nigeria Police for rising to the occasion by promptly arresting Mr Sowore, the group stated that the action saved the country from witnessing another wave of protest against the government similar to those of #RevolutionNow and #EndSARS which results it described as catastrophic to the country.

The coalition asks government to remain firm and not shirk in its responsibility of taking actions aimed at safeguarding the country and its citizens.

It equally hailed the police for rising to the occasion by dispersing a handful of misguided persons assembled in Abuja on the said day by the so-called activist to foment trouble under the pretext of activism.

According to the coalition, considering the monumental losses that usually occasion the hijack of any protest by hoodlums, and its consequential effects on the socio-economic life of the nation, only “unpatriotic elements” like Sowore would support, let alone promote another wave of protests, which end cannot be predicted.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) only favours change of government through the instrumentality of the ballot – an exercise that comes after a period of four years.”

Claiming that Sowore was acting the script of his paymasters, the group said,”We advise politicians, whose quest for power was not successful, to wait and test their popularity in the next round of elections, rather than seek to instigate unrest, to satisfy their selfish ends, and those of their pay-masters”

The group appealed to parents to advise their wards against allowing themselves to be misled by Mr Sowore, who it accused of attempting to deliberately blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and his government.

They further decry the continuous inglorious activities of Sowore adding that his actions were to feather his inordinate ambition.

“We recall with sadness that Mr Sowore in continuation of his several failed attempts to incite the populace and effect a regime change, engaged in another street procession, this time,on a day set aside to mark our entry into a new year. This is dishonourable.

“We are,however, not surprised at Mr Sowore’s insistence on protest given his antecedent. We recall that he had called on revolution against the present federal administration, leading to his arrest and detention.

And given his ignoble role in this act,we are not surprised at what he is driving at. It is in this regard that we wish to strongly appeal to the security agencies to see Mr Sowore as a security threat and treat him as one.

” By this, we are not only calling on the government to revoke the bail granted him but also make him face the full wrath of the Nigerian law for flouting the conditions attached it.”

“It may be further recalled that, owing to the entrenchment of democratic tenets under the current administration, which adheres strictly to the principle of rule of law, institutional independence and non-interference, the court graciously granted Sowore bail, with conditions attached therein.

“One of such conditions, was a restriction on addressing public gatherings, until the criminal trial was concluded.

“In his characteristic disobedience to law and properly constituted authorities, Sowore has continued to observe that aspect of his bail conditions in the breach,” it added.

“We recall that after his bail, Mr Sowore desperately attempted to relaunch the #EndSARS protests, which effects have been so hard on the country.

“These desperate attempts by Mr Omoyele Sowore to incite the general public against President Buhari and his government just to feather his inordinate ambition is unacceptable”, they stated.

For allegedly breaching the conditions of the bail granted him by the Federal high court sitting in Abuja, a coalition of human rights group in the country has called on the federal authorities to revoke the bail condition granted the detained publisher of SaharaReporters,Omoyele Sowore.

READ ALSO: Sowore, four others arraigned in Abuja over alleged public disturbance

Recall that Sowore was arrested on New Year Eve by the operatives of the Nigeria police Force, for engaging in an illegal street procession, after a court of competent jurisdiction had earlier warned him against engaging in such conduct.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court had on October 4, 2019, granted him bail in the sum of N100 million.

Ojukwu had also ruled that Sowore should produce two sureties in the sum of the N100 million, N50 million was to be deposited with the court while the balance was to be put in place should Mr Sowore jump bail.