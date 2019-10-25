A stray bullet has reportedly killed an unidentified boy as hoodlums clashed with officials of the Lagos State Task Force in Apapa area of Lagos.

The police claimed that the stray bullet which killed the boy was fired by the hoodlums on Thursday, October 24th and an officer of the Task Force was also said to have been shot by the hoodlums.

The hoodlums went on rampage when they sighted state taskforce team and destroyed several properties worth millions of naira.

According to the Task Force, its officer shot has been identified as Sergeant Owoeye Olumide. He was said to have been hit by a stray bullet from the suspects around ‘Lily Pond Transit Truck Park’ in Apapa.

A statement from the Task Force said operatives of the Agency was seriously attacked by miscreants with cutlasses, charms, broken bottles and guns while clearing criminal hideouts around Apapa.

CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, chairman of the Agency who confirmed the incident disclosed that the attacked was as a result of the demolition of illegal structures and shanties which serves as abode to these miscreants around the area.

“They hide inside these illegal structures and shanties to carry out their nefarious criminal activities on innocent members of the public. One of my police officer, Sergeant Owoeye Olumide was hit by a bullet on his left thigh from these miscreants who protested against the demolition of these illegal structures around Lilly Pond Road, Apapa.”

The demolition exercise became imperative following complaints of criminal attack by residents and traders around the area. The entire Lily Pond area of Apapa has now become an abode for criminal elements who rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables such as wallets, jewelleries including phones,” he said.

He confirmed that 16 miscreants were arrested in connection with the attack and that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Zubairu Muazu has directed that all those arrested be charge to court for prosecutions.