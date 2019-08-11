…three of our officers were injured -Lagos Police

A gun battle between the police and some suspected kidnappers in the Ijegun area of Lagos, have left a 30-year-old woman, Busayo Owoodun dead, and three police officers injured.

It was gathered that a detachment of policemen from the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Area M Police Command, Idimu, had tracked the suspected kidnappers to the area on Saturday, at 2:55 pm.

On sighting the policemen, the said kidnappers had alerted some cultists in the area, and the duo had jointly launched an attack on the police team.

A gun battle ensued resulting to the killing of Owoodun, who was hit with a stray bullet.

In a statement by the Lagos State Police Command confirming the incident, the command’s Spokesperson, Elkana Bala said , “ A team of policemen from the anti-kidnapping unit attached to Area M Command Idimu tracked some kidnapping suspects to Ijegun – Isolo road, ijegun bus stop, but came under attack by members of the deadly gang.

“ The gang with the support of some notorious cultists in the area, attacked the police team and injured the team leader, ASP Victor Ugbegun and two others who are currently in critical condition at the intensive care unit. A stray bullet also hit a woman, Owoodun.

“ Reinforcement from Operations Department, Rapid Response Squads, Task Force, and neighboring police divisions were able to contain the situation and evacuate the injured Officers to the hospital. The Command has launched a manhunt of the assailants with a view of bringing them to justice.

Speaking further on the stray bullet victim, the command called for calm and assured the family of justice. “ The corpse of the victim of the stray bullet was taken to hospital for autopsy. The Commissioner of Police has also ordered an indept investigation into the case. While Condoling with the family of the deceased person, the command calls for calm and assured her family and friends that justice will prevail, ” Bala stated.