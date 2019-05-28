Storm claims life of 81-year-old man in Ohio

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

An 81-year-old man Melvin Dale Hanna, has died from a tornado that ripped through Celina, Ohio Monday evening.

Authorities also confirmed that the tornado destroyed at least 40 homes in the city adding that much of the city is without power as crews are working to repair the infrastructure.

‘’What makes this storm even more devastating is not just the damage, it’s how it’s affected people, “It happened to real people, our neighbors, our friends’’, an eye witnessed stated.

The damage was so severe in Ohio that authorities reportedly used snowplough trucks to clear away debris.

Ohio saw nine suspected tornadoes while 14 hit neighboring Indiana, according to forecasters.

Also on Monday, there were 10 apparent twisters in Colorado, four in Illinois, five in Nebraska, six in Iowa and three in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, more than 40 people in Dayton, Ohio, area are cuttently-receiving treatment in hospitals for storm-related injuries.

“Our community has been tested before and we have always risen above it,” Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley told a Tuesday morning press conference.

“I have no doubt we will do so again today and in the coming week.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) said a “large and dangerous tornado” was on the ground on Monday night near the city of Trotwood, which is part of Greater Dayton.

More than 60,000 homes and businesses in Ohio were still without power on Monday morning, according to the PowerOutage.