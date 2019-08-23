David Christopher

Nigerians have been called upon to stop stereotyping the Fulani herders/communities or branding them as promoters of criminal activities, but instead they should accept them as fellow citizens and major stakeholders in the promotion of the country’s socio-economic development.

The Sarkin Fulani Nasarawa, Senitor Walid Jibrin made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in his country home, Marmaara in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa state yesterday.

He stated that what Nigerians should do is to encourage Fulani communities to build the bound of peaceful co-existence, mutual understanding and harmony with a view to collectively ensure a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria for the betterment of all and sundry

“The Fulani communities should be carried along by their fellow Nigerians in order to build the spirit of togetherness, peaceful co-existence, unity and prosperity for the betterment of all Nigerians,” he stated.

Sen. Jibrin, who is also the chairman of the board of trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), however, observed that even though there are some bad elements amongst the Fulanis, just as they can be found in any other community or tribe appealed that they be treated with justice, equity and fairness to enable them become useful citizens.

He therefore, assured that leaders of Fulani communities in the state and the country are working round the clock to ensure that they provide the necessary guidance to stop their members from engaging in any form of criminal activity like kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry.

He then used the occasion to appeal to all Nigerians to embrace peaceful co-existence by becoming their brother’s keeper, irrespective of their tribe, religious, political and social differences, saying that they should always be guided by the spirit of patriotism