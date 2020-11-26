Stop maligning Plateau OPSH Commander -Group warns

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Association of concerned Plateau Group for Good Governance has expressed solidarity with the Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj. Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo who is being maligned for leading a positive campaign to end hostility within the waring factions in Plateau State.

The group said the emergence of Gen. Okonkwo to lead the OPSH has seen a genuine commitment to the actualisation of peace, rather than the usual lips service hitertho being withnessed by previous Commanders.

In a statement yesterday in Jos, the Plateau group frowned at a recent publication aimed at destroying the tireless work of Okonkwo, tagging it the handy work of mischief makers.

The statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Celestine Chindaba, urged the general public not to be distracted by the concious efforts of mischief makers to discredit one of the most outstanding icon in the battle for actualisation of genuine and lasting peace.

“Gen. Okonkwo has a clean record, not just as a General but also as a tested pastor spanning over decades. He has also headed formations and was also a GOC.

“Since he assumed office as the Commander OPSH his efforts have brought about the relative peace currently being enjoyed: this can been seen in the way he handled the recent EndSARS aggitators which later turned violent after being hijacked by hoodlums.

“His efforts to quell the crisis in Southern Kaduna were unprecedented as the people of the region can now heave a sigh of relief, as they go about there usual routine without fear of being molested by the so called unknown gunmen.

“Just recently troops of the OPSH rounded up group of cultists and bandits in the State whom have been on rampage, warning other troublemakers to stay away from the State even as the yuletide season gets underway.

“We are following with keen interest the developments in Plateau.

Mischief makers wants to do everything to destroy Okonkwo’s richly deserved reputation. This task will fail.

“We, in the human rights community, support the General’s crusade against insurgency. It is a right step in the right direction.

No amount of blackmail should stop the General because his battle is righteous and just. History will definitely absolve him.”