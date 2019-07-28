Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

The immediate past President of the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel Kadzai has appealed to desperate politicians to stop associating the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

Kadzai, who is an indigene of Adamawa state, also said that Christians are not in support of the violent activities of Shiites, but are only seeking for a peaceful resolution of the face- off between the movement and the federal government as the situation is degenerating to anarchy, thereby, posing a threat to the society.

The former CAN youth leader said Atiku is an elder statesman and a law- abiding Nigerian who will not find himself mixed up with any act capable of jeopardising the lives, peace and security of his countrymen.

Kadzai was responding to allegations made by a blogger who accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections for being behind the recent upsurge of the violent activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

He described as unfortunate that a blogger who is a beneficiary of Atiku’s generosity will descend so low as to resort to such a malicious and misleading write- up because of peanuts collected from desperate politicians who wants to truncate the success gained by the PDP presidential candidate at the on- going presidential election tribunal.

“This blogger lives in Adamawa state and has been fingered in a lot of false information capable of destroying the peace we currently enjoy. We will however, not fold our arms and watch social media handlers destroy the hard work of the former vice president,” Kadzai declared.

Speaking to our correspondent at the weekend in Jos, Kadzai recommended that the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari should also proscribe the Fulani killer herdsmen as a terrorist group, saying that they have killed more Nigerians in their numbers without a single herdsman being arrested and prosecuted.

He called for the total restructuring of the security architecture in Nigeria, saying that the primary responsibility of any government is to protect the lives and properties of its citizens.

The former CAN youth president who is also the chairman of the Northern Nigerian Christians, also advised the Shiites sect to be law- abiding and seek a constitutional approach to resolving its conflict with the federal government.