Stop intimidating Obasanjo, CAN tells FG

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to the federal government to stop intimidating former President Olusegun Obasanjo for speaking out on national issues especially as it affects Christians.

CAN said rather than criticize Obasanjo, the Buhari administration should take his observations seriously and bridge the gap where necessary.

Daily Times recalls that the former President last week accused the Buhari led government of planning to Islamize the country and promote Fulani hegemony.

Speaking through its National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Evang. Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, yesterday in Jos, the Plateau state capital, the Christian body said the federal government is always quick to shut up Obasanjo whenever he speaks the truth.

“CAN believes that the foundation for Islamization of Nigeria has since been laid by the makers of the Nigerian constitution and some previous leaders of Nigeria.

“Particular examples are the provisions made in the constitution for the operation of Sharia laws and courts.

This makes the common law and the Sharia law to be operating in the same constitution. This naturally has divided the nation into two and sets the tone for Islamization. The implication of this scenario is confusion.

“Furthermore, as we have said before the registration of Nigeria (a secular state) as a member of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by military fiat is a further confirmation of the deliberate Islamization of the country.

This calls for review if our leaders are sincere with their claims that nobody is Islamizing the country,” Evang Vondip said.

The Christian body commended former President Obasanjo for speaking against the aforementioned plan, adding that “we commend sincerely the position of the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for opening up against the planned Islamization of Nigeria.

The former President simply repeated what many of our CAN leaders have said before.

“We had even taken this in written form to the Presidency for immediate attention. If what Obasanjo said should be doubted, what is the justification for the community cleansing by killer Fulani herdsmen who jump on innocent communities in the night killing them and taking over their communities?

“We never saw any far -reaching steps taken to bring these killer herdsmen to book. What is the justification for the federal government efforts to create and maintain cattle routes or colony for Fulani herders despite their level of impunity?

“How can you justify the federal government’s establishment of a radio station for the Fulani? Even though this is being denied recently that is was established for nomadic education.

“Why can’t strict security measures that silenced IPOB be taken against Boko Haram and killer Fulani herdsmen?”

Laying credence to the spate of killings and other violent crimes being committed under the watch of the government, CAN said the “level of insecurity in the nation, the increase and expansion of the activities of insurgencies, armed bandits, armed robbery, kidnappers and killer Fulani herdsmen seem to have continued unabated.

“We expect the government to be bold enough to take responsibility and be sincere in providing convincing lasting solutions.

The situation whereby the government will be denying the increasing rate of insecurity while the security budget keeps swelling with increase in casualties amongst security operatives, increase in number of victims and cry by communities is worrisome and calls for serious reflection.

“The inability of the federal government to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu and other abducted victims of Boko Haram leaves us sleeplessness.

“One of the cardinal promises of the Buhari administration is the end to the reign of terrorism and ensuring the release of captured victims of insurgents, but the first tenure ended without achieving maximally such result.

“We pray and hope that President Buhari will do everything within his ability to achieve this goal if he is to be taken more seriously.”