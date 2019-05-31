Stop inflammatory comments, Oodua forum advises northern eleders

The Oodua Consultative Forum (OCF) has called on elders and leaders of thought in the north to caution those in the region making inflammatory statements that could heat-up the polity.

OCF in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by its National President and Secretary, Chief (Mrs) Dupe Omodele and Akin Orimolade respectively, warned that reckless statements from such elements constitute a potent threat to the nation’s hard earned democracy.

“The country is politically fragile and needs all the cooperation of all regions and zones to consolidate the current gains, and nothing should be done to discourage other zones which also form co-partners in the task of building the Nigeria of our dream. Nigeria belongs to all of us,” the forum stated.

It observed that recent statements from persons of northern extraction to the effect that the north is going to impose its candidate on the country in 2022, if not checked could lead to a systematic, calculated and political sabotage of the good intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement added that “we have noted with concern, the unprovoked hallucinations of Malam Nasir el-Rufai and some faceless groups from the north on the 2023 perceived presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and wish to advice that enough is enough.

“The vituperation is uncalled for and diversionary. It should be condemned by all those who have a stake in the country and love her progress. Political Lilliputians and those who have the l-know-it-all mentality should not be allowed to become presidents.”