Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned employers of corps members against deploying them to crisis prone environments without adequate security measures being put in place.

The FCT Coordinator of NYSC, Hajiya Walida Isa, gave the warning yesterday during the passing-out ceremony of 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members in Abuja.

She appealed to employers of labour to always prioritise the safety of corps members in their establishment before sending them on any assignment.

Recall that a corps member was shot in Abuja recently during a clash between members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise called Shi’ites with personnel of Nigeria Police Force.

“I want to plead with the media houses that whenever our corps members are sent on any assignment, especially where there is crisis international best practice should come to play.

“In international news media that we see, at least a bullet proof vest or a life jacket as the case may be is provided for the reporters which would have gone a long way in helping. This was a pupil reporter and from what we gathered, he was at the middle of the whole crisis. That was not too good enough. Other media houses, their people were behind the scene. We shouldn’t put professionalism before life rather something should be done to protect this lives.

“We are trying our own best but we are calling on other people who are employers of these corps members to please consider the safety and welfare of corps members before sending them on any assignment, especially in a crisis zone.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinator called on all corps members serving in FCT to take issue of security very serious and do everything possible to avoid crisis zone as well as late night movement.

Also, she called on the ex-corps members to take what they learnt during their service year in their various Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) classes seriously as it would make them to be self employed or even employer of labour while waiting for white collar job.

She encouraged employers of labour to give them a chance as they are well equipped and are ready to contribute to the development of the nation.

“They came and we have done our best to shape their character and attitudes towards so many things. I can tell you that they are better than when they came in. They are better equipped and ready to launch into the job market and face the world.

“These are vibrant young Nigerians who are out, so we implore the employers of labour to give them a chance as they have a lot to contribute to the development of the nation.”

Furthermore, the Coordinator revealed that at least, 3,524 corps members have successfully completed their service year in the FCT, whereas 10 corps members who absconded have been sanctioned and are to remobilise, while 12 is currently facing a panel and likely to get extension of service depending on their various offences.