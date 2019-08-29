Groups under the auspices of the Coalition of Human and Civil Rights Organizations (COHCRO) have urged the security agents, especially, the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop concocting lies against the rights activist and Convener, Revolution Now Movement, Comrade Omoyele Sowore

The groups also backed the position of former Minister of Education, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili that Sowore and his idea cannot be caged.

Reacting to the Federal High Court, Abuja rejection to hear Sowore’s application, the groups in a signed statement by the COHCRO’s National Coordinator, Comrade Adeniyi Sulaiman, disagreed with Justice Nkweonye Maha for declining to hear Sowore’s application on challenging his 45 days detention order by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, saying that the fundamental rights of the applicant should be respected.

It stated that the action of Justice Maha is tantamount to miscarriage of justice and against the international best practices and tenets of the nation’s constitutional democracy.

It added that the laws in Nigeria were made presently in typical Orwellian fashion, in which all animals were supposed to be equal, but some were equal other than others.

However, no fewer than 53 civil rights groups have concluded arrangement to organize a two million man march on September 5 to demand for the release of Sowore.

The groups include Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), Save Lagos Group (SLG), Centre for Defence of Yoruba Unity, Centre for Constitutional Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusader, Veteran Group for Operation Clean Crusade (VGOCC) and a host of others.